Police: Oro Valley crash involving four cars affects traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a crash near North Oracle and West Magee roads.
Four cars were involved.
Officers encourage drivers to avoid the area, as there are still traffic issues due to the malfunctioning traffic lights at North Oracle Road and West Suffolk Drive.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.