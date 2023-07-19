Overnight cooling center at Catalina High School for residents without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Cross has set up a cooling center at Catalina Magnet High School at 3645 E. Pima St. for those still affected by outages.

The cooling center will open at 7 PM in the main gym for the evening of July 18.



Household pets are allowed, but must remain on a leash.

People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.

Red Cross will offer snacks and water.

No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.

Anyone seeking shelter should be prepared to verify they are from the affected outage area.

Find ice stations and outage information here: TEP: Some Foothills customers may be without power until Wednesday night