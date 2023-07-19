Watch Now
Overnight cooling center at Catalina High School for residents without power

Catalina Magnet High School
Pima County
Catalina Magnet High School
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jul 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Cross has set up a cooling center at Catalina Magnet High School at 3645 E. Pima St. for those still affected by outages.

The cooling center will open at 7 PM in the main gym for the evening of July 18.

  • Household pets are allowed, but must remain on a leash.
  • People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.
  • Red Cross will offer snacks and water.
  • No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.
  • Anyone seeking shelter should be prepared to verify they are from the affected outage area.

Find ice stations and outage information here: TEP: Some Foothills customers may be without power until Wednesday night

