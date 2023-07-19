Overnight cooling center at Catalina High School for residents without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Cross has set up a cooling center at Catalina Magnet High School at 3645 E. Pima St. for those still affected by outages.
The cooling center will open at 7 PM in the main gym for the evening of July 18.
- Household pets are allowed, but must remain on a leash.
- People should bring phone chargers and any necessary medications.
- Red Cross will offer snacks and water.
- No firearms, alcohol or drugs (besides prescription medication) are permitted on campus.
- Anyone seeking shelter should be prepared to verify they are from the affected outage area.
Find ice stations and outage information here: TEP: Some Foothills customers may be without power until Wednesday night