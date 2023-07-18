Power outage affecting more than 12,000 on east side, in Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is reporting more than 12,000 people who are affected.

Initial Story 5:07 PM, Jul 17, 2023

Over 10,000 people are without power on Tucson's east side and in the Foothills, according to Tucson Electric Power, after a powerful storm roared through Tucson late Monday afternoon.

The outages run from Fort Lowell and Swan North past East Skyline Drive in the Foothills. They are concentrated between Kolb and Camino Seco, 22nd to the south and Speedway to the north on Tucson's east side.

Smaller outages have been reported east of Pantano and south of Golf Links, and at Speedway and Craycroft.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.