'Overloaded' electrical system at Southside mobile home park leads to AG lawsuit

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Thursday that she is suing the owners and operators of Redwood Mobile Home Park on Tucson's south side.

According to a news release from the Attorney General, State of Arizona, the AG is suing for failure to inform park residents that the park's electrical system was "extremely dangerous, unreliable and overloaded."

Residents of the park "have suffered unacceptable regular electrical outages, leaving them unable to air condition their homes" during Tucson's hottest months, the news release said.

The repeat outages "created dangerous and potentially deadly conditions for residents," the news release said.

"Mobile home units in triple-digit heat and no A/C become an oven. It's dangerous and it's only a matter of time before someone dies," Attorney General Mayes said in the news release. "This is a warning to all property managers: if you endanger residents with repeated electrical outages or A/C outages, my office will come after you."

The lawsuit alleges that Redwood Thunderbird MHPS, LLC, and BoaVida Communities, LLC, violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act by failing to inform Park residents that the park's electrical system was outdated and insufficient to power basic appliances and air conditioning systems.

The lawsuit further alleges that Redwood and BoaVida knew the park's electrical system was overloaded and dangerous, but failed to tell residents of the issue, the news release said.

That left Redwood residents exposed to risks of electrical fires and without power to air condition their homes for hours at a time during heat spikes, the news release said.

Mobile homes face a greater risk of overheating during the summer months, the news release said. Residents of Redwood reported the park's electrical system began shutting down on a regular basis, sometimes multiple times a day, for hours at a time.

Lack of an adequate electrical system to support minimum cooling requirements for a safe and habitable dwelling is something that owners and operators of parks must disclose to prospective residents under the ACFA, the news release said.