Overdose deaths fall nationwide, but Pima County numbers rise

Overdose deaths dropped sharply across the U.S. in 2024, but Pima County is seeing the opposite trend.

Nationally, overdose deaths fell by about 27%, thats the largest one-year decline ever recorded, with nearly 30,000 fewer deaths compared to 2023, according to the Associated Press. Arizona also reported progress, with the Arizona Public Health Association saying overdose deaths fell nearly 9% statewide.

But in Pima County, overdose deaths continue to climb. The county reported a record 510 deaths in 2023, more than 50 higher than the year before. In January alone, 49 people died from overdoses, the highest monthly total since August. Methamphetamine and fentanyl remain the leading drugs in fatal overdoses.

County officials say they are focusing on harm reduction, expanded treatment access and more education in response to the crisis.

Resources for treatment and support are available on Pima County’s website.