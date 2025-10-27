Over 500 Tucson seniors find friendship and competition through softball

TUCSON — At Freedom Park, the crack of bats and pop of gloves fills the air almost every morning as the Tucson Senior Softball League takes the field.

These athletes, ranging from 50 to over 80 years old, are proving that age is just a number, and the only thing slowing down is the pitch speed.

With over 500 seniors in the league, it has become an epicenter of community where decades-long friendships and friendly rivalries flourish. Every game is packed with laughter, competition and heart as players run, pitch and smile through every inning.

"All walks of life, women, men, doctors, lawyers, you name it. Everybody's playing senior ball," said Vince Robinett, President of Tucson Senior Softball.

The diverse group comes together with one common bond: their love for the game and the camaraderie it creates.

"We all come together with that little common thing which is the yellow ball. We're out playing ball with our friends it's a great time," Robinett said.

These seniors aren't just swinging for bragging rights either. They compete in local leagues and some even travel across the country for national tournaments.

The league will showcase their competitive spirit by hosting one of their own national tournaments right here in Tucson on December 13-14, 2025.

The competitive nature runs deep among these players, but so does their friendship.

"We have fun, but we all have that competitive nature. Sometimes it gets a little heated…but at the end of the day we're all friends. We'll barbecue after the games, drink a few beers or sodas…we're always together," said Henry Trejo, commissioner of the 65+ softball league.

For most of these players, softball represents far more than just a recreational activity. It's become a cornerstone of their retirement years, providing a way to stay physically active, socially engaged and emotionally connected to their community.

"This is the best thing I could do in my retirement," said Christine Rincon, Tucson Senior Softball League treasurer.

The health benefits extend beyond just physical fitness. Trejo emphasized how the sport keeps both mind and body sharp through the combination of athletic competition and meaningful friendships.

"Most people my age are sitting at home watching TV. But I got this…and it's really a friendship more than anything. That's what keeps you healthy…your mind and your body," Trejo said.

The league's success demonstrates how sports can serve as a powerful tool for building community among older adults.

What started as a simple recreational activity has evolved into a thriving network of friendships, competition and mutual support that spans generations of players.

From early morning practices to post-game barbecues, these seniors have created something special at Freedom Park: a place where age truly is just a number and the love of the game brings people together from all walks of life.