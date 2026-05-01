Over 3,600 acres of Pima County State Trust land closed due to ‘unauthorized activity’

The Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has issued an immediate closure of more than 3,600 acres of State Trust land in Pima County, citing "severe damage" caused by unauthorized activity.

The closure, effective immediately, impacts 3,689 acres of land located near State Route 86 and West Valencia Road. According to an amended Commissioner Order issued Monday, the area is now strictly off-limits to all recreational activities, including the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV).

Department officials stated the expanded closure was necessary because the land has sustained significant damage from unauthorized trespassers and OHV use.

According to the ASLD, the closure aims to achieve three primary goals:



Ensure public safety.

Prevent further degradation of sensitive soil and vegetation resources.

Stop ongoing violations of state statutes and county ordinances.

Under the new restrictions, all existing recreational land use permits for these specific properties are now considered invalid. The department emphasized that all access is prohibited until a further order is issued by the State Land Commissioner.

The impacted sections include:



Township 15 South, Range 11 East: Sections 23 and 24

Sections 23 and 24 Township 15 South, Range 12 East: Sections 4, 5, 8, 9, 17, 19, and 20

Unlike National Forests or public parks, State Trust land is managed to benefit 13 specific beneficiaries, with public education being the largest. While the land is often open for regulated use, the ASLD is required by law to manage the assets to ensure protection of the land and compensation for its beneficiaries.

The Arizona State Land Department currently manages more than 9.2 million acres of Trust land across the state. For more information on closures and land status, residents can visit