Update: Oro Valley 85-year-old woman with dementia has been found

Oro Valley Police Department
Update: 9:30 a.m.: According to a Oro Valley Police social media post, Susan Smith has been found. No further details were provided. We'll update this article as we receive more information.

Oro Valley Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a social media post, 85-year-old Susan Smith has dementia and may be with her black walker and seat.

She is possibly wearing a navy fleece jacket and is missing from the Tangerine Road and Copper Spring Trail area.

