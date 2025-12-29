Update: Oro Valley 85-year-old woman with dementia has been found

Update: 9:30 a.m.: According to a Oro Valley Police social media post, Susan Smith has been found. No further details were provided. We'll update this article as we receive more information.

——-

Oro Valley Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a social media post, 85-year-old Susan Smith has dementia and may be with her black walker and seat.

She is possibly wearing a navy fleece jacket and is missing from the Tangerine Road and Copper Spring Trail area.

