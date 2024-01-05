Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Oro Valley Police: Man shoots dog at apartment complex

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:39:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man walking with his two young children at an apartment complex in Oro Valley shot a dog that ran at them, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

The incident occurred at The Peak at Oro Valley Apartments, 8215 N Oracle Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood