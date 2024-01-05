Oro Valley Police: Man shoots dog at apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man walking with his two young children at an apartment complex in Oro Valley shot a dog that ran at them, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.
The incident occurred at The Peak at Oro Valley Apartments, 8215 N Oracle Road.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
