Oro Valley police make arrest in pedestrian fatality

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police say they have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a teenage girl and her dog on Naranja Drive on the afternoon of Friday, March 17.

According to OVPD, the crash happened in an area near Naranja Drive and Pomegranite Drive, a little east of North La Cañada Drive. The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Over the course of their investigation, police say they arrested Sabrina Garcia for the following, and say that speed, impairment and use of a cell phone were not factors leading to the crash:



Causing death by moving violations

Causing serious physical injury by moving violation

OVPD released an official statement on the investigation, saying, "The tragic loss of a young life has long lasting emotional impact on the entire community, and we share in that loss. Our hearts go out to all of the family and friends of the young victim of this tragedy."

OVPD did not yet release the name of the victim, nor Garcia's age or other factors leading up to or causing the crash.

