Two critically injured in Oro Valley wreck Friday

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 17, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were critically injured in an Oro Valley crash Friday near Naranja and Pomegranate.

According to Oro Valley police, Naranja was closed during the investigation.

Police said Friday afternoon that the road would be closed for an extended period.

