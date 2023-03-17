Two critically injured in Oro Valley wreck Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were critically injured in an Oro Valley crash Friday near Naranja and Pomegranate.
According to Oro Valley police, Naranja was closed during the investigation.
Traffic Collision- OVPD is investigating a very serious collision on Naranja at Pomegranate. The road will be closed for an extended period of time.— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) March 17, 2023
Police said Friday afternoon that the road would be closed for an extended period.
