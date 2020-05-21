Menu

Oro Valley police look for thieves who stole 'Magic' cards from Walmart

Oro Valley police are looking for two people who they say stole hundreds of "Magic the Gathering" playing cards sets from a almart.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 21, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley police are looking for two people who they say stole hundreds of "Magic the Gathering" playing cards sets from a Walmart.

Police say the criminals struck on March 2, as well as Feb. 29.

They loaded up sweaters and bags with thousands of dollars of the cards, then left in a white four-door sedan.

Those with information should 911 or 88-CRIME.

