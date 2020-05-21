Oro Valley police look for thieves who stole 'Magic' cards from Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oro Valley police are looking for two people who they say stole hundreds of "Magic the Gathering" playing cards sets from a Walmart.
Police say the criminals struck on March 2, as well as Feb. 29.
They loaded up sweaters and bags with thousands of dollars of the cards, then left in a white four-door sedan.
Those with information should 911 or 88-CRIME.
Here is a video of our thieves coming in and out of the store. They left in a white 4 door sedan. #mtg #MagicTheGathering #Orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/FegjxSnoAj
— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 21, 2020