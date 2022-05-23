Oro Valley man arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor pleads guilty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Oro Valley man has pleaded guilty to second degree sexual exploitation of a minor under 15, according to the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County.

The Oro Valley Police Department arrested Steven Hill on Thursday, March 31 after he was caught by the departments Criminal Investigation Unit for possessing explicit photos of minors.

Hill faces a potential sentence of 15 years to live imprisonment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21.

