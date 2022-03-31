Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Oro Valley man arrested for phonographic photos with minors

Tempe man sentenced to 17 years in prison in child porn case
Getty Images
Tempe man sentenced to 17 years in prison in child porn case
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 19:54:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man faces child pornography charges after Oro Valley Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit caught him having explicit photos with minors.

On Wednesday, the OVPD arrested Steven Hill for nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about sexually explicit images of children.

Police carried out search warrants, finding pornographic images of children in connection with Hill.

They arrested Hill and booked him into the Pima County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

This investigation is still active.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!