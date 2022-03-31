Oro Valley man arrested for phonographic photos with minors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man faces child pornography charges after Oro Valley Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit caught him having explicit photos with minors.

On Wednesday, the OVPD arrested Steven Hill for nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about sexually explicit images of children.

Police carried out search warrants, finding pornographic images of children in connection with Hill.

They arrested Hill and booked him into the Pima County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

This investigation is still active.