Community expresses grief for woman known as 'Umbrella Lady'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson community is expressing grief over a woman known as 'The Umbrella Lady' after a car hit her Thursday morning.

Reports on social media began flooding in wondering if this was indeed the woman drivers are used to seeing around town.

"I pass her by almost everyday, and I think of her often - wondering what her story is, and where she’s going," shared Sarah Sowid-Shima.

Pima County deputies confirmed with KGUN 9 'The Umbrella Lady' was sent to the hospital and in critical condition.

The accident was so bad, it closed eastbound Ina Road.

"I worried about her safety walking the streets - Oracle has become such a dangerous place for pedestrians," Sowid-Shima added. "She deserved better than this."

