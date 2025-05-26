Oracle-based businesses feeling effects of Cody Fire

The Cody Fire burning near Oracle is causing some businesses to close their doors, possibly for good.

That's challenging for business owners like John and Carolyn Blair who own Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, AZ where it's almost peak bloom season.

“This is my dream," said Carolyn Blair as she gestured to the field of waving purple plants. "This is my baby. We’ve basically put so much—literally blood sweat and tears—into our business.”

They say early summer is their busiest season when they do about 70% of their business, but the Cody Fire is putting their business and dreams on hold.

Wednesday, the Blairs had to evacuate their home, where they grow half their lavender and store their equipment for events. Just a couple miles away, their farm, which is home to the other half of their lavender supply and their farm animals, was put on the 'set' status.

Carolyn says that has her anxious that they may lose some or all of their business.

“We’ve basically put our life savings into this business," she said. "You know, we’re not young. We can’t start over doing something else."

The couple spent Wednesday and Thursday night on the farm, sleeping in their truck one night and on an air mattress the following. They says it's so they'll be able to load up their farm animals— many of which are elderly or rescued— if the property is moved into an evacuation, or 'go,' zone.

Though their business is insured, Carolyn says that if they lose their home or farm, she doesn't know how they'll recoup.

"It’s my dream house, my dream property, but at the same time, I don’t know that we could do it physically again,” she said.

Their business is already facing the short-term effects of the weekend closure. The couple had to refund visitors with reservations and turn away those who showed up.

However, they were able to keep their Tucson store on 4th Ave. open for the weekend.