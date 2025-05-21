Cody Fire burns near Oracle, prompting evacuations in multiple zones

UPDATE 5:30 p.m:

Residents in San Manuel have been added to the 'SET' evacuation status, according to a post from Pinal County.

Pinal County officials recommend voluntarily relocating outside the area if possible. Residents can find a temporary evacuation site at Mammoth Community Center, 101 W. 5th St. in the town of Mammoth.

RVs and travel trailers can park at any park in the town of Mammoth, Pinal County officials say.

Officials ask everyone to stay clear of the area near the fire due to changing weather conditions. Arizona Department of Transportation has restricted access to residents only at the Highway 77 and Highway 79 junction.

KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs takes a look at windy conditions to the north of the Santa Catalinas as the Cody Fire has led to multiple evacuations in Oracle:

Cody Fire burns in Santa Catalinas, prompting evacuations in Oracle, San Manuel

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pinal County is asking some Oracle residents to evacuate due to the Cody Fire, which started at 3:29 p.m., according to the Coronado National Forest.

The area in the map below is currently in GO evacuation status, and county officials are asking anyone living in Zones 5, 16, 17, 18 and 19 in the map below to leave the area immediately. Zones 4 and 15 are currently in 'SET' status.

There is currently no information on the size of the fire, nor the cause. According to Coronado National Forest, the Cody Fire is east of Tuesday's Cedar Fire and the two are not connected.

Coronado National Forest reminds people to not fly drones in the area.