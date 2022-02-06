Watch
Operation Deep Freeze called off effective today

The Salvation Army's program will provide shelter to homeless people during cold temperatures.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 11:13:51-05

As the temperature starts to rise The Salvation Army has officially declared Operation Deep Freeze off, effective today. The program goes into effect when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or 40 with precipitation.

Their doors will still be open to anyone seeking overnight shelter. Anytime from 2 pm to 5 pm, you will be able to check-in. The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House is located at 1002 N Main Ave.

The Salvation Army is reaching out to the community for donations to help keep people warm this winter. They are looking for coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

