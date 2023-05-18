One suspect involved in drive-by shooting comes forward

IN VIDEO PLAYER: Previous coverage of video footage provided by TPD asking for help finding the suspects.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)— Detectives are moving forward in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that occurred on April 28 near the Interstate 19 Frontage Rd. and E. Valencia Rd. One of the suspects turned himself in. He has not been named but is identified as a 16-year-old male and the driver of the suspect SUV.

The young man was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm at a Structure, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm. He was booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police located the involved vehicle but are still searching for the other suspect.

The report described the April 28 incident starting in a verbal confrontation between the suspect and victim. The victims were leaving a gas station on I-19 Frontage Rd. and turned east onto Valencia Rd. The suspect vehicle described as a beige SUV followed and pulled up next to the victim's vehicle.

One of the suspects fired one round at the victims, striking a juvenile passenger in the neck. The victim was treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did turn himself in, but investigators are still looking for the passenger. The passenger is described as having long hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and call 88-CRIME.