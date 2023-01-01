One person in hospital after fight involving weapons at P.F. Changs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fight that happened at P.F. Chang's on 1805 East River Road.

According to the TPD, weapons were used in the fight and one man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in, KGUN 9 will keep this article updated. Please stay with us for continuing coverage.