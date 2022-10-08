One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 7, 2022, around 9:30 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.

Officers say when they arrived they found one man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TPD detained one man and details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

Related: One man hospitalized, another detained in Tucson shooting