One man dead after shooting near East Pima Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after midnight officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of East Pima Street.

Officers say they located one adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives are still investigating this case, and no arrests have been made.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.