One injured in Sierra Vista shooting Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone was wounded in a Sierra Vista shooting Tuesday.
Sierra Vista police say the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.
The victim was transported to a Tucson hospital.
Those with information about the shooting should call (520) 452-7500.
