Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

One injured in Sierra Vista shooting Tuesday

Someone was wounded in a Sierra Vista shooting Tuesday.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:18:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone was wounded in a Sierra Vista shooting Tuesday.

Sierra Vista police say the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.

The victim was transported to a Tucson hospital.

Those with information about the shooting should call (520) 452-7500.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.