Old Tucson to hold summer concert series

If your ultimate goal this summer is to dance to the greatest hits of Santana, Journey and Garth Brooks, amid the traditional trappings of a Wild West town, then Old Tucson has you covered.

The long-running amusement park is hosting a live concert series each Friday and Saturday night this summer, starting June 23 and running through August 26.

The concerts begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are $34-$80 through oldtucson.com.

The schedule:

June 23 - Rhinestone Cowboy

June 24 - Not Fade Away

June 30 - Garth Live!

July 1 - Breakdown

July 7 - Rock Revisited

July 14 - Buffett's Margaritaville

July 15 - Mr. Skynyrd

July 21 - Rock the Boat: The Ultimate Yacht Rock Concert

July 22 - American Highwaymen

July 28 - The Tributaries

July 29 - Studio 54 Explosion

August 4 - White Winged Dove

August 5 - Fan Halen: The #1 Tribute to Van Halen

August 11 - Evil Waze: The Ultimate Santana Experience

August 12 - Nashville Gold

August 18 - The Festival Band

August 19 - Neon Circus

August 26 - Voyager