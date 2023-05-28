Old Tucson to hold summer concert series

If your ultimate goal this summer is to dance to the greatest hits of Santana, Journey and Garth Brooks, amid the traditional trappings of a Wild West town, then Old Tucson has you covered.
The long-running amusement park is hosting a live concert series each Friday and Saturday night this summer, starting June 23 and running through August 26.
The concerts begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are $34-$80 through oldtucson.com.
The schedule:
June 23 - Rhinestone Cowboy
June 24 - Not Fade Away
June 30 - Garth Live!
July 1 - Breakdown
July 7 - Rock Revisited
July 14 - Buffett's Margaritaville
July 15 - Mr. Skynyrd
July 21 - Rock the Boat: The Ultimate Yacht Rock Concert
July 22 - American Highwaymen
July 28 - The Tributaries
July 29 - Studio 54 Explosion
August 4 - White Winged Dove
August 5 - Fan Halen: The #1 Tribute to Van Halen
August 11 - Evil Waze: The Ultimate Santana Experience
August 12 - Nashville Gold
August 18 - The Festival Band
August 19 - Neon Circus
August 26 - Voyager