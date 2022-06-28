Old Tucson sets audition dates for Nightfall's return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson Studios is hiring staff for its Halloween-themed Nightfall event.
Auditions go from 5 to 10 p.m. July 8 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 9. Callbacks will be July 10.
Nightfall replicates a haunted Old West town and has haunted houses, stage shows and roaming characters who interact with guests.
The annual event hasn't been held since 2019 due to a combination of pandemic closures and the studio shutting down until American Heritage Railways took over ownership.
The park remains closed and will reopen this year.
