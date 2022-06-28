Old Tucson sets audition dates for Nightfall's return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson Studios is hiring staff for its Halloween-themed Nightfall event.

Auditions go from 5 to 10 p.m. July 8 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 9. Callbacks will be July 10.

Nightfall replicates a haunted Old West town and has haunted houses, stage shows and roaming characters who interact with guests.

The annual event hasn't been held since 2019 due to a combination of pandemic closures and the studio shutting down until American Heritage Railways took over ownership.

The park remains closed and will reopen this year.

For more audition information, click here.

----