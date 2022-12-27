Officers involved in deadly Dec. 7 police shooting identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified three Tucson police officers who were at the scene of a deadly Wednesday, Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting.

The officers were Sergeant Nicolo A. Solarino, a 7-year veteran, Officer Vicente Valenzuela, a four-year veteran and Lead Police Officer Rudolpho Tomas Gallego, a 5-year veteran.

According to the organization, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue.

A man who was acting erratically and armed with a knife forced his way into a victim's home, damaging the door and stabbing several objects inside the apartment.

Police say the suspect also got into a fight with a neighbor and forced his way into that home. The initial victim closed the door.

Officers arrived and hit the suspect with a beanbag shotgun, but the suspect held on to the knife. When the suspect tried to enter the victim's apartment, officers shot and killed the suspect.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. TPD's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate investigation.

