Deputies investigating inmate's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell on Monday around 10:15 p.m.
After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
There were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.
The inmate was identified as 61-year-old Jose Flores.
Authorities booked Flores into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 16 for multiple charges of aggravated assault and terrorism.
Deputies say he was housed in a medical unit, attempting to recover from a major medical procedure prior to the incident.
At this time, his cause of death is unknown.
This investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.