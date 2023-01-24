Deputies investigating inmate's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell on Monday around 10:15 p.m.

After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The inmate was identified as 61-year-old Jose Flores.

Authorities booked Flores into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 16 for multiple charges of aggravated assault and terrorism.

Deputies say he was housed in a medical unit, attempting to recover from a major medical procedure prior to the incident.

At this time, his cause of death is unknown.

This investigation remains ongoing.