One person shot near Grant and Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police said one person was shot after an argument at Famous Sam's Sports Grill near Grant and Silverbell.
One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Tucson Police.
Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube