Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

One person shot near Grant and Silverbell

Tucson Police said a shooting occured after an argument at a local bar.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 22:52:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police said one person was shot after an argument at Famous Sam's Sports Grill near Grant and Silverbell.
One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Tucson Police.
Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM