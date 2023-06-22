Officer-involved shooting in midtown prompts investigation

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7:30 Wednesday night at the 3500 block of East Blacklidge Drive in Midtown.

Officers were called to the scene after a report of a man in crisis. When police arrived, they found the man outside a home holding an edged weapon.

According to TPD, following attempts to communicate with the man, he walked away prompting an officer to use a pepperball device to de-escalate the situation. When that did not work the man began to run away. He would then turn around and run toward officers while holding the edged weapon. One officer then deployed his Taser at the same time as another discharged his handgun.

The man fell to the ground and was detained. First aid was provided and the man did not require hospital treatment.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the criminal investigation of the incident.