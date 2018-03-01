Officer involved in westside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police confirmed an officer-involved shooting on the westside Thursday morning.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said an officer was involved in a shooting in the 800 block of West Ajo Way around 10:30 a.m.

Kenneth McCulloch with the adult probation branch of Pima County Superior Court said three surveillance officers were attempting to serve a probation violation warrant when the suspect threatened the officers with a handgun.

One of the officers fired at the suspect, who was injured and transported to the hospital. No officers were injured.

McCulloch said the suspect had a class three felony for stolen property.

The officer who did the shooting is on leave with pay, pending a standard officer-involved shooting investigation.