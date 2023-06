TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Based on the latest update from the Coronado National Forest, the fire burned through 3,213 acres and is at 85% containment. The highway will remain open for the time being.

The Oak Fire started at Highway 83 milepost 42 on June 16, just 10 miles northwest of Sonoita, Ariz. Highway 83 was closed in both directions until Saturday night.

Crews have been working throughout the day through the red flag conditions to mop up and secure perimeter lines.