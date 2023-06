TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Rincon Valley Fire District along with other crews have responded to a large fire on Highway 83.

The fire is at Highway 83 at milepost 42 10 miles northwest of Sonoita, Ariz.

According to the Southwest Coordination Center, more than 300 acres caught fire and the cause is unknown.

Highway 83 remains closed at Sahuarita Road.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further details.