NWST upgrades Winter Storm Watch to Winter Weather Advisory

Michael Stanley
A dusting of snow at Bear Wallow by Michael Stanley.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 16:56:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service Tucson (NWST) has upgraded The Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.

According to the National Weather Service Tucson, the Winter Weather Advisory includes locales down to 4000 feet in elevation.

Snowfall forecast from National Weather Service:

  • 6" - 12" Above 7000 feet
  • 3" - 6" 5000 - 7000 feet
  • Up to 3" 4000 - 5000 feet

