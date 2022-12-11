NWST upgrades Winter Storm Watch to Winter Weather Advisory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service Tucson (NWST) has upgraded The Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.
According to the National Weather Service Tucson, the Winter Weather Advisory includes locales down to 4000 feet in elevation.
Snowfall forecast from National Weather Service:
- 6" - 12" Above 7000 feet
- 3" - 6" 5000 - 7000 feet
- Up to 3" 4000 - 5000 feet
The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory and now includes locales down to 4000 feet in elevation. Also, here are the expected snowfall and rainfall totals. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kzbk33wt59— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 11, 2022
