NWFD: Three car collision on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District has responded to a three car collision on I-10 westbound near.
The incident occurred between Twin Peaks and Avra Valley Roads.
One person had minor injuries and another got transported to the hospital.
Drivers should expect delays.
