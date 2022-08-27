Watch Now
NWFD: Three car collision on I-10

Twitter: Northwest Fire District
Posted at 5:56 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 20:56:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District has responded to a three car collision on I-10 westbound near.

The incident occurred between Twin Peaks and Avra Valley Roads.

One person had minor injuries and another got transported to the hospital.

Drivers should expect delays.

