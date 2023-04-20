NWFD responds to house fire near Jupiter Place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a house fire near Jupiter Place, near Oldfather Drive just north of Ina Road.
Crews ask the public to avoid the area as its an active scene.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the residence is not currently occupied and the homeowner is at the scene.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.