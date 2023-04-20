Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NWFD responds to house fire near Jupiter Place

Capture.JPG
Twitter: @NorthwestFire
Capture.JPG
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 19:49:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a house fire near Jupiter Place, near Oldfather Drive just north of Ina Road.

Crews ask the public to avoid the area as its an active scene.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the residence is not currently occupied and the homeowner is at the scene.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch and enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

Enter to win the Pima County Fair Sweepstakes