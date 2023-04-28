NWFD: Garbage truck caught fire on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a garbage truck on fire.
It occurred near I-10 and Cortaro Road.
Traffic is restricted down to one lane on I-10 Eastbound.
Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.
