NWFD: Garbage truck caught fire on I-10

garbage truck on fire NWFD.JPG
Twitter: @NorthwestFire
Posted at 3:25 PM, Apr 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a garbage truck on fire.

It occurred near I-10 and Cortaro Road.

Traffic is restricted down to one lane on I-10 Eastbound.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

