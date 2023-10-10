Watch Now
NWFD battling brush fire on the Westside

Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 22:26:01-04

Updated on October 9, 2023 at 7:25 p.m.

NWFD confirms the 4-acre brush fire in the Santa Cruz Wash is contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Northwest Fire District is currently on scene of a brush fire near Silverbell and Ina Road.

Details are limited at this time.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

