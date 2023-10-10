NWFD battling brush fire on the Westside

Updated on October 9, 2023 at 7:25 p.m.
NWFD confirms the 4-acre brush fire in the Santa Cruz Wash is contained.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
———
The Northwest Fire District is currently on scene of a brush fire near Silverbell and Ina Road.
Details are limited at this time.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.