NWFD and GRFD crews control house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a house fire near West Pima Farms Road and North Saint Patrick Road.
Crews were able to control the fire.
No injuries were involved.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
