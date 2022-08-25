Watch Now
NPD captures suspect with help of CBP

Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 25, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nogales Police Department has located a suspect involved in an aggravated assault.

Officers say they have identified him as Alberto Mendez-Merino.

With the assistance of the Unites States Customs and Border Protection, the NPD was able to capture Mendez-Merino.

