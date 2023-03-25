NPD arrests four people after two separate school shooting threats within a week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales police responded to a threat on Monday, March 20 around 3 p.m. at Nogales High School.
The threat warned about a shooting that would take place at the school on Thursday, March 23.
Three people were arrested.
Then on Thursday, March 23 around 2:47 p.m., NPD responded to another shooting threat at Pierson High School that was said would take place on Friday, March 24.
One person was arrested for this incident.
All suspects in these two separate cases were arrested for Disruption of an Educational Institution and for making Terroristic Threats.
According to NPD, no students or staff were in danger during the investigation.
