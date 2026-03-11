Nowhere to hide: Original Hideout bar on Westside announces closure

A west-side watering hole, once featured on the television reality show, "Bar Rescue" is closing its doors.

The owners of The Original Hideout, 3000 S. Mission Road, announced on Facebook this week that the building is in the process of being sold.

"The future owners are bringing in some exciting new changes," the post said.

Owner Ramiro Flores said the building had been on the market for well over a year.

Flores had owned it for 14 years, but the Hideout name has been attached to that building since at least the early 1950s when it was called Larry's Hideout.

The Original Hideout was featured on the reality series "Bar Rescue" in 2019.

The post said the bar will remain open until Sunday.

