Note with Isabel Celis's name part of key testimony in Clements trial

Attorneys argue Isabel Celis's father kidnapped her

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - A secret note with Isabel Celis's name—hidden at Christopher Clements's home was a key part of testimony in the Clements trial for kidnapping and killing the six-year-old girl.

Jurors saw the skull of Isabell Celis at the kidnapping and murder trial of Christopher Clements.

The parents of the six-year-old looked away from the video screens as a Tucson Police detective described recovering the scattered bones later confirmed to be of Celis.

These are pictures of Clements from other court hearings. Cameras have not been allowed in the trial.

Sketches by Maggie Keane

Clements's ex-girlfriend Melissa Stark testified while Clements was in jail on another charge. He called her and told her to look under some rocks in the yard of his house. Stark says she found a note in a plastic bag—and the note had Isabel Celis's name on it. Stark says she knew jail phone calls are recorded so no one mentioned the name—and she destroyed the note.

Prosecutor Tracy Miller asked Clements's former girlfriend about iPads in the house that contained a locked folder only Clements could open. Investigators say they found pictures of young girls in provocative poses apparently downloaded from the internet—and also found pictures of young girls shot secretly around Tucson.

Sketches by Maggie Keane Defense table for Cristopher Clements. Clements is seated center.

Clements's attorney Eric Kessler got Melissa Stark to concede she’s been convicted of two felonies in Maricopa County. She was charged along with Clements there in burglary and fraud cases.

Attorneys have not been allowed to mention Clements's recent conviction for the kidnapping and killing of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. Her body was found in the same area where Clements led FBI agents to Isabel Celis's remains. He led investigators there in return for getting unrelated charges dropped. He told detectives he simply knew the location without having a role in the death.