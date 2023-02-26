Police looking into deadly shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to TPD around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, they responded to reports of a shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone.
When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to officers, the man died in the hospital from his injuries.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
