Northwest Fire District working on house fire near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District is investigating a house fire in Marana.
The fire occurred near Coachline and Twin Peaks.
Crews responded to a house fire in the area of Coachline and Twin Peaks just before 3:00. One patient was transported from the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation. #NWFDAZ #SaveLives #ProtectProperty #CareForOurCommunity @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/OZsrRjwtj0— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 27, 2022
