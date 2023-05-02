Northwest Fire District responds to house fire near Oracle Jaynes Road and La Cholla Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews responded to a house fire around 6 a.m., near Oracle Jaynes Station Road and La Cholla Boulevard.
NFD says there were no injuries, but at least one resident may have been displaced as a result of the flames. The district says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter