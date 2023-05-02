Watch Now
Northwest Fire District responds to house fire near Oracle Jaynes Road and La Cholla Boulevard

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation
Northwest Fire District
Posted at 6:51 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 10:01:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews responded to a house fire around 6 a.m., near Oracle Jaynes Station Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

NFD says there were no injuries, but at least one resident may have been displaced as a result of the flames. The district says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

