Non-profit takes mission on the road to give school supplies to foster kids, families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While most people are trying to stay out of the heat a team of volunteers for an Arizona non-profit is making it a point to be out in the sun. It's all to bring school supplies to foster kids across the state.

"There's no better time than back-to-school, despite the heat we're out here," said volunteer Frank Lococo. "We have all the supplies ready for the families to make their back-to-school a little easier."

Arizona Helping Hands launched their new van two weeks ago. Matt Lipan with the organization calls it a game-changer when it comes to addressing the needs he sees in the community.

"We had stories of DCS case specialists who would drive eight hours round-trip to get to our warehouse in Phoenix to get items that they need and we just felt like we could do better," said Lipan. "And so, this is gonna be the opportunity to do that."

The mobile unit already has hundreds of miles on it as Lipan and the team try to get school supplies to as many kids as possible.

"Last week I was in Kingman, I was in Prescott," said Lipan. "I was in Tuba City, Window Rock, and Show Low."

"We try to make a difference in each community, whether you're in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson, so this is a great way to do it," Lacoco said.

Each pop-up event serves about 100 kids. Each gets a backpack stuffed with supplies, but Lipan and Lacoco know for these kids, it's about more than just pens and pencils.

"We know a number of them will have to go to new schools, or will change schools often," Lipan said. "And they'll move into these new places and new schools with the confidence of having brand new school supplies ready to go."

Monday the team was in Tucson with plans to stop in Casa Grande later in the day. The mobile van will stop in Yuma and Goodyear by the end of the week.

