Police: One dead in Nogales trailer fire

A person was found dead in a Nogales, Ariz. trailer fire Wednesday. Police say the fire was in the 200 block of West Peter Anthony Avenue in Nogales. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:13:02-05

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was found dead in a Nogales, Ariz. trailer fire Wednesday.

Police say the fire was in the 200 block of West Peter Anthony Avenue in Nogales, about a half mile north of the Nogales City Cemetery.

The identity of the person and cause of death are not known.
