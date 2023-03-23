Watch Now
Nogales Highway shut down due to crash involving a motorcycle

Between Hermans Rd. and Aerospace Parkway
Louis Pereira
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 10:27:58-04

Nogales Highway is shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle, according to the Pima County Sheriffs Department.

The highway is closed between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.

One person has life-threatening injuries, per PCSD.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. There is currently no timetable for when the road will be opened.

