Nogales Highway shut down due to crash involving a motorcycle

Nogales Highway is shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle, according to the Pima County Sheriffs Department.

The highway is closed between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.

One person has life-threatening injuries, per PCSD.

Deputies responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. There is currently no timetable for when the road will be opened.

