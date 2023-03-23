Nogales Highway shut down due to crash involving a motorcycle

Nogales Highway is shut down in both directions due to a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle, according to the Pima County Sheriffs Department.
The highway is closed between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway.
One person has life-threatening injuries, per PCSD.
Deputies responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. There is currently no timetable for when the road will be opened.
