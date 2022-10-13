Watch Now
Nogales CBP officers find fentanyl pills hidden in tamales

CBP Officers find fentanyl pills concealed in tamales.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry discovered 2,100 fentanyl pills concealed inside a batch of tamales Wednesday, shared Port Director Michael Humphries.

The pills, wrapped in plastic baggies, were concealed inside the individual tamales which were being transported in an ice chest, according to Humphries.

Humphries said the officers were assisted by K-9 teams.

In a separate seizure last week, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin said U.S. border patrol agents found and confiscated 240 grams of fentanyl at the I-19 checkpoint.

Modlin says the smuggler was a U.S. citizen and a juvenile riding a shuttle to Tucson.

Border patrol agents found the drugs concealed under her clothing.

