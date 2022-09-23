Nogales ports of entry reporting rise in "rainbow" fentanyl

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each year, millions of people come through the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales. Pedestrians, cars, buses and trucks are all screened before entering Arizona.

"A lot of people don't realize all of our responsibilities," said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Port Director, Michael Humphries.

One of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's main responsibilities is stopping smugglers. Humphries said his officers confiscate illegal drugs and weapons on an almost daily basis.

"For the last few months, fentanyl, a very dangerous opioid, has been seized here in increasing numbers," said Humphries.

On Tuesday, over 36,000 fentanyl pills were seized at the port of entry. Last weekend, another 400,000 fentanyl pills were found, 30,000 of which were multicolored.

"We are at upwards of a quarter of a million 'rainbow' fentanyl pills. The typical, blue fentanyl pills that we have seen over the last couple of years...we have millions upon millions more of them than the colored," said Humphries.

Humphries said the ports implement multi-layered enforcement to catch smugglers.

"There's a primary officer at the booth. We have tools we use such as mirrors and flashlights. We have technology. We have our computer systems. We have our canines," said Humphries.

Officers are prepared to find drugs, and other illegal items, hidden in unique places.

"We're not opening a trunk and finding packages there. We're finding packages floating in gas tanks. People are carrying them strapped to their bodies, even inside the human body," said Humphries.

Confiscating drugs like fentanyl doesn't just protect Arizona, but the entire country.

"These dangerous opioids are going to go throughout the U.S. It's not only important for our community to know, but for everyone who is hearing about these overdoses throughout the United States," said Humphries.